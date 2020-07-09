Cahir NCT centre back in full operation after equipment problems

Equipment at Cahir NCT centre is fully operational after delays for some customers this morning.

The centres in Nenagh and Cahir reopened last week with fully operational suspension lifts, after problems with them had forced some motorists to make two testing visits at the start of the year.

However, some customers have been in touch with Tipp FM today to report delays in Cahir.

Management says that the Cahir centre has been fully operational since 11am, and apologises for any inconvenience caused.