Way cleared for major redevelopment Clonmel service station

Following a protracted planning process Amber Oil has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanala to redevelop their outlet on the Waterford Road in Clonmel.

The existing petrol station and car showrooms are to be demolished and replaced with a new petrol station comprising of a convenience shop, deli, seated café area, outdoor seated areas, forecourt canopy and fuel pumps.

An ATM and parking areas are also included in the plans for the site on the N24.

Having initially been granted planning permission by the local authority last May the case was taken to the state planning appeals board by the Petrogas Group which operates the nearby Applegreen outlet.

Among the concerns raised were the development’s impact on the town centre, its impact on the National Primary Route and what’s described as the underestimation of the proposed impact due to misleading public notices.

The state planning appeals board inspector considered the third-party appeal exaggerated the impact of the proposed development and recommended it go ahead.

An Bord Pleanala has now granted planning with up to 25 jobs would be created when the project is complete.