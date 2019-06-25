Tipperary beauty company bought by Codex

Tracey Ryan, originally from Thurles set up Bia Beauty while still a student with a €5,000 Credit Union loan.

It’s now sold through more than 100 retailers nationwide

The company has been acquired for an undisclosed sum by Codex Beauty a global collective of skincare brands, dedicated to offering all-natural, science-backed beauty products

Tracey Ryan will stay on with the company as Master Formulator and Managing Director of Codex Beauty Europe,

As Bia Beauty has become part of Codex Beauty Europe, Ireland will be the hub for European operations.

It will also continue doing R&D, development and technology transfer in Cork.