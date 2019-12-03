Tipp car sales company owes almost €1 million to Revenue

A second hand car dealer and a top greyhound trainer are among the Tipperary tax defaulters in the latest list published by Revenue.

A total of 36 tax defaulters made settlements totaling €7.9 million in the third quarter of the year.

SJK Wholesale – which traded as Autolines – ran up a tax bill of over half a million Euro which when combined with penalties and interest increased to €915,000.

The company – which was based at Ballywilliam, Carrigatoher, Nenagh – is now in liquidation.

To date just €3,000 of what’s owed has been paid to Revenue.

Meanwhile West Tipp based greyhound trainer Graham Holland also appears on the latest tax defaulters list.

The Irish Derby winning trainer of Riverside Kennels, Athassel Abbey, Golden has settled with Revenue for nearly €75,000.