Tipp business sector welcomes Budget measures

A north Tipperary business owner says he’s broadly pleased with what the Budget has promised to help the business sector.

Declan Collison of Lough Derg House in Dromineer says the VAT rate reduction from 13.5 to 9 percent will be a big bonus for the hospitality sector next year.

The Government also announced a new scheme for Covid hit businesses to the tune of a max of €5,000 per week which is based on 2019 turnover.

But Declan is particularly pleased with the VAT rate and what it’ll do for businesses next summer.

“Delighted with the VAT reduction. It will make a big difference for next year -not so much this year because most seasonal businesses their business is done at this stage. But it will allow us to make plans hopefully for next year.”

“The rates scheme is also good – the rates are being cast aside until next year – so it’s one less thing to worry about.”