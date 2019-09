Paddy Power is selling off 14 of its shops across the country – including one in County Tipperary – for over 6.3 million euro.

Flutter Entertainment plc – which is the parent owner of the bookmakers – will take a new lease on each property.

Eight of the properties are based in Dublin, with the remaining six located around the country.

They are in Thurles, at Cornmarket Street in Cork City, Drogheda, Maynooth, Tralee and Tramore.