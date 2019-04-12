Save Our Square group disappointed with An Post meeting

A meeting between a Thurles deputation and the most senior officials from An Post appears to have been far from productive.

The group had hoped to persuade the company to reverse their decision to relocate the post office from Liberty Square to Thurles Shopping Centre.

The deputation included Tipperary’s five TDs, the two Fine Gael general election candidates, four local councillors and six members from the Save Our Square action committee.

Chair of the committee Councillor Jim Ryan says they didn’t get the answers they were hoping for from An Post’s CEO.