Proposals for new hotel in Clonmel given a broad welcome

The imminent lodging of a planning application for a landmark site in the heart of Clonmel is being described as a game changer.

Proposals for the former Clonmel Arms site on Sarsfield Street in the town are due before Tipperary County Council planning officials within the next fortnight.

The former hotel has lain idle for some time and has fallen into considerable disrepair internally.

The property was sold by NAMA early last year.

The planning application due to be lodged with the council is for a 114 bedroom hotel, leisure centre and basement car park.

Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy earlier spoke to Clonmel based County Councillor Michael Murphy about the project.