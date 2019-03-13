Parking issues a deterrent to shopping in Carrick

Parking charges and fines in Carrick on Suir are some of the issues drawing people away from the town centre.

That’s the view of a business owner on the main street in the town.

Maurice from Whelan’s Butchers says that while the post office moving away from the Main Street impacted on footfall, there are a number of other issues that also need to be dealt with.

It comes as Thurles Post Office is set to move from Liberty Square to the Shopping Centre, with mixed views coming from locals and retailers.

Maurice from Whelan’s Butchers in Carrick on Suir says there are other issues that the Council needs to address in the town to draw business back to the centre.