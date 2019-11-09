New business planned for Tipp Town

There are plans to convert a former ladies fashion store in Tipperary Town to a café and deli.

A planning application has been lodged with the planning authority for the former First Editions premises at 5 Main Street which is a protected structure.

The proposals from Marie Kavanagh are for a change of use for the existing ground floor retail area. If approved the first and second floor residential accommodation would be used as office space.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council in early January.