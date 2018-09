** The planned meeting has been postponed due to the Ministers busy schedule ahead of the Budget**

Local business groups in Nenagh will meet with the Finance Minister tomorrow to push for more investment in the area.

Paschal Donohoe will be in North Tipp for a Fine Gael fundraising breakfast meeting.

Following this he will meet with local businesses and community organisations

Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce Denis Finnerty says they’ll have a strong message for Minister Donohoe.