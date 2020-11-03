Local groups fear Tipp Town road works will delay badly needed ring road

Three Tipp Town groups have come together to voice their opposition to major roadworks planned for the town.

A 1.6 kilometre upgrade of the N24 and N74 to improve the road surface and improve the pedestrian experience, is due to get underway in the second half of next year, lasting between 18 to 24 months.

Tipperary Town Chamber, March4Tipp and Jobs4Tipp are concerned about the impact of the works on business, given the severe challenges faced already this year.

March4Tipp spokesperson, Lisa McGrath says a ring road will be needed before this type of work is carried out.

“While I’m sure a lot of people are saying or shouting at the radio that these works are needed.”

“They might be needed to improve the state of the roads and the footpaths but not to keep the N24 going through the town.”

“That’s our biggest worry – that these roadworks are just to ensure that the N24 or the 70,000 plus traffic movements that come through our town – are there to stay.”