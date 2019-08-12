Irish Water under fire for Clonmel water outage

The fall out continues from major disruption to the water supply for much of Clonmel over the weekend.

Large parts of the town centre were left without water with a number of businesses forced to close as a result.

Irish Water is under fire due to the lack of information made available to the many houses and business premises in Clonmel who were left with little or no water over the weekend.

It came at a time when businesses would have expected to be particularly busy as the annual busking festival took place in the town.

CEO of County Tipperary Chamber David Shanahan was highly critical of Irish Water’s handling of the situation.

The McDonald’s outlet on Gladstone Street in Clonmel was forced to close at 9.30 on Friday night due water outage – they didn’t open again until 8.30 this morning.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier manager Gemma O’Reilly said it left them literally high and dry.