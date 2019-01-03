Hospitality sector in Tipp hit over festive period

Hospitality businesses in Tipperary say they’ve taken a major hit over Christmas.

New drink driving laws came into effect in October, meaning anyone driving over the limit would face automatic three-month disqualification.

A number of Budget measures also kicked in with the heralding of the new year.

One of those is the 50% increase in the hospitality VAT rate from 9% up to 13.5%.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Mairead Ryan, owner of Paddy’s Bar and Restaurant in Terryglass, said she’s seeing the repercussions already…