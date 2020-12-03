Eir under fire for timing of Thurles works

Eir is being accused of leaving businesses in the heart of Thurles without access to card payments yesterday without any notice.

It’s claimed the company began works in Liberty Square yesterday morning despite promises that these would be carried out at night in order to minimise disruption to local traders.

However Independent Councillor Jim Ryan says he was contacted by many business people and shops about the lack of notice that phone and internet connections were being cut.

Speaking to Tipp FM News last evening he said this was totally unacceptable given that many businesses had only reopened from lockdown this week.

“This is absolutely scandalous – no notice was given to them.”

“The traders on Liberty Square were operating with no phone lines, no internet connections, no tills operating and no debit card machines operating either.”

“As of this evening (Wednesday) the Eir workers have left and there’s no internet or phone lines operating on Liberty Square and we’ve no notification of when they’re going to be back in operation again.”

“This is scandalous behaviour by Eir – these works were due to take place during the night rather than during the day and they’ve broken that agreement.”