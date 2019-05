A Tipperary based food company has launched a major crowd funding campaign in a bid to get its produce to a wider market.

Blanco Niño is aiming to raise €350,000 to help bring its range of premium corn tortilla chips onto supermarket shelves.

103 investors have already come on board with over 64% of the target figure reached.

Based in Clonmel Blanco Niño started out with 6 employees in 2015 and now stands at 14 with further expansion plans.