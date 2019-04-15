Concerns over rates waiving on business premises in Tipp town

Anger has been directed at Tipperary County Council for waiving over 283 thousand euro in rates fees for empty business premises in Tipp Town.

Currently, if a business premises is lying idle, as long as it listed for lease, the owner won’t have to pay their rates to the local authority.

One such premises had rates waived to the tune of over 70 thousand euro, with another amounting to around 28 thousand euro while six others benefited from between five to ten thousand euro in relief.

The information was obtained by the March 4 Tipp group through a freedom of information request.

Anne Marie Ryan is one of the protest group’s three candidates for the upcoming local elections, she wants the council to take action.