Concerns raised about impact of BoI closure on Cashel traders

Following Bank of Ireland’s branch closure announcement, concerns have been raised about the impact on cash businesses doing night or weekend trading.

Martin Lynch, President of Cashel Chamber of Commerce, says he has discussed the closures with a local Bank of Ireland official, and is particularly worried that night-time drops won’t be available in many towns.

Branches in Cashel, Cahir and Templemore are among 103 on the island to close by September.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Martin said it’ll have a big impact on pubs and other businesses relying on cash lodgements.

“A lot of them would be cash businesses – especially the pub or restaurant trade.”

Banks will be closed when they finish trading and the night safe was a valuable addition to them – they didn’t have to store cash on their premises and could use the night safe at night.”

“As far as I’m aware that facility will be gone also – there’s no provisions in the Post Office at the minute to do that and I’m not sure even if the Post Office would be equipped to store that amount of cash overnight.”