Carrick group continue push to raise funds for local projects

Considerable progress has been made in promoting tourism and business in Carrick on Suir.

The local Tourism and Economic Development Association plan to refurbish the heritage centre in a bid to draw in visitors to the town.

They also aim to create a digital enterprise hub.

The first phase of this will have 15 workspaces in the top floor of the municipal district office with phase two creating 50 more workspaces in the town centre.

Chairperson Tony Musiol says they need to raise €900,000 over the next few years.