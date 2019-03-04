Call for Michael Lowry to lobby Taoiseach on Thurles Post Office move

The decision by An Post to move their office from Liberty Square in Thurles has come in for strong criticism.

The outlet is set to relocate to Thurles Shopping Centre later this year much to the dismay of businesses in the town centre and local residents.

TDs have have been under fire since news of the move broke – local businessman Austin Broderick’s family have five premises on Liberty Square.

He says its time for the likes of Deputy Michael Lowry to call in favours in an effort to keep the post office where it is.

However Deputy Lowry says the decision is purely down to An Post.

He raised the issue with the Chief Executive of An Post last Friday about the decision who pointed out that they didn’t have to consult with the Minister on the matter.