Business getting back to normal in Golden

A West Tipperary business says trade has improved in the wake of a recent Covid-19 outbreak in the locality.

The Spar shop in Golden had experienced a significant drop in customers after the cluster at nearby Walsh Mushrooms.

The first mass testing off staff had taken place in the churchyard beside the shop which had an impact.

However Anthony Casey says business was down for at least a month after the initial outbreak but things have improved for them at Spar and in the village generally in the intervening weeks.

“The main thing was people were afraid – they got a fright. They came up the village as normal and saw the army, the tents and everything. They didn’t know what was going on so it was a lack of information was the big problem.”

“A lot of people locally thought that there was a major problem in Golden, that it wasn’t just the mushroom outlet. We now know that to be untrue – that it was just at the mushroom outlet and that has resolved itself and they’re back up on a small scale.”