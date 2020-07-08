Browne concerned about impact of Shannon Airport cost-cutting on mid-west businesses

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne is concerned about the knock on impact on the midwest region if job losses are allowed to proceed at Shannon Airport.

The Tipperary TD is calling for the management team at Shannon Group to step down and allow a new team to come in and pull the Airport back from ,what he calls, the “brink of failure”.

Shannon Group this week informed staff of a range of cost cutting measures including temporary layoffs, reduced working hours and career breaks.

Deputy Browne says any reduction in service at Shannon will have negative consequences on local business:

“How long will multi-nationals keep coming to the region if they have to fly to Dublin or Cork, and then have to come by train or car to Shannon? What you will see, if something isn’t done, is that you’ll see those companies going to Dublin or somewhere else. And that is a massive worry for Clare, Limerick and north Tipperary, the whole region.”