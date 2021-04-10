An Bord Pleanála upholds decision to refuse permission for Cahir development

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a decision by Tipperary County Council to refuse permission for a development in Cahir.

The plans for the Abbey Street site were originally lodged on May 1st last year.

Tipperary County Council ruled against the application for 9 one-bed apartments on Abbey Street in Cahir last July.

The proposals from Dan Casey entailed the demolition of an existing building on the site across from the Aldi store in the town.

The developer appealed the refusal of planning to An Bord Pleanala

The state planning appeal boards inspector recommended that the local authority’s decision be upheld as while the residential development of the site was acceptable in principle the overall design and layout of the proposal was substandard.

An Bord Pleanala has this week agreed with the councils ruling and refused permission for the apartments.