An Bord Pleanala approves Tipp solar farms

The way has been cleared for two solar farms at opposite end of the Premier County.

An Bord Pleanala has spent quite some time deliberating on the plans for Carrick on Suir and Roscrea.

An application for a solar farm on a 58 hectare site at Leonards Bog at Derrymore near Roscrea drew considerable opposition from a local residents group.

It was approved in July of last year and subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanala. An inspector from the Board examined the planning application and process – a decision had been due last February but was deferred for a time.

The state planning appeals board has now issued its ruling which grants permission to IGP Solar 8 with revised conditions.

Meanwhile the green light has also been given for 36,500 square metres of solar panels near Carrick on Suir.

The development at Ballynagrana and Deerpark was originally granted permission by Tipperary County Council and appealed to An Bord Pleanala in February of last year by a number of local residents. The planning appeals board has decided to uphold the granting of permission but with revised conditions.