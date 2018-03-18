Big plans for annual Easter Egg run for Cumlin

Tipperary people are being asked to support an annual Easter Egg Motorcycle run from the Premier to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Last year over 2,000 Easter Eggs were delivered to the hospital in Dublin.

The group says Crumlin have come to rely on their voluntary efforts each year.

Any surplus Easter eggs are distributed to the other children’s hospitals so nothing goes to waste.

The group will start their motorbike run on the 24th of March from Templemore and they are calling for your donations to help make the special Easter delivery possible.

Organiser Eamonn Grey explains how you can donate Easter treats to the run.