The area around Ballina – Killaloe is a hive of activity today.

The first Quest Lough Derg Adventure Race has drawn around 1,500 competitors with another 1,000 spectators expected.

A number of road closures are in place due to the event which got underway at 8 this morning.

Lakeside Drive is closed from the Killaloe Bridge Junction to the Lakeside Hotel until 6pm. This includes all public parking spaces on Lakeside Drive.

The Graves of Leinstermen access road will be closed until 1pm today.