“Back in 5” highlighted in Cahir

Volunteers from the Irish Wheelchair Association were out in force in Cahir this morning.

They rolled out their “Back in 5” campaign in the town as they hope to educate able-bodied drivers about the impact of taking a disabled parking space.

It follows the success of the initiative in Tipperary town last year.

The campaign involves parking empty wheelchairs and other walking aids in parking spaces in the town square, with signs on each.

Service Coordinator for the South Tipperary Services with the IWA Josephine Carroll explains more.