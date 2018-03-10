Arrests near Tipp Border over Jewellery heist

Three men arrested near the Tipperary border in connection with a raid on a jewellers remain in garda custody.

A significant amount of stolen property was also recovered.

These arrests were made in the village of Ballaghmore, County Laois yesterday afternoon by gardai in the Eastern and South Eastern Region

It’s after they carried out a search, under warrant at a house in a rural part of the county on the border with Tipp as part of an intelligence led operation.

They recovered a large amount of stolen property and picked up three men – two are aged 27, while the third man is a 31 year-old.

The three are being questioned at Portlaoise, Tullamore and Athlone Garda Stations where they can be detained for up to 7 days.