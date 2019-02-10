Appeal lodged following rejection of Dualla childcare facility

An appeal has been lodged against the refusal of planning permission for a childcare facility in Dualla.

Tipperary County Council had ruled against the plans to erect a portacabin for sessional use childcare in the village.

Dualla Village Pre-School had sought permission for the project at a house in the Lios Dubhaile estate last November.

They wanted to provide childcare facilities which included before school care for 4 to 12 year old’s from 7.30am with preschool care from 9.20am to 12.20pm followed by after school care from 2pm to 6pm.

However the local authority refused permission on the grounds that the site is zoned residential and that the plans did not meet car parking requirements.

This decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala with a decision due by early June.