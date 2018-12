People in Tipperary are being reminded it’s not a good idea to bring a new animal into the house at Christmas time.

PAWS Animal Rescue in Mullinahone are asking people to wait until after the holidays to get a new puppy or dog.

Many people buy dogs for Christmas but then discover they can’t look after them properly, or can’t train them, and drop them off at animal shelters.

Founder of PAWS, Gina Hetherington, says bringing a new animal in at Christmas could also cause chaos.