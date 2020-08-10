Tipp animal welfare campaigner calls for further action to tackle puppy farms

A local animal welfare activist is welcoming a move by Done Deal to suspend the dogs section of their website.

They took the decision after a campaign online highlighting the increase in dog thefts recently.

Angela McGrath of the Cashel Feral Cat Project says that this is a very positive move but more needs to be done.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, she said legislation is urgently needed.

“The huge issue here is that in Ireland we have no proper animal welfare laws. There just not there – it’s such a side issue for a lot of people they just do not care.”

“And while we’re in a position of being the puppy farm capital of Europe it’s not going to be a big issue.”

“I don’t understand how the department or any local council can give an establishment with up to 400 dogs in it a licence to trade those dogs as commodities.”