Plans for major horse cruelty march ongoing

Plans are well advanced for a major protest rally in Dublin next week to highlight the ongoing problem of horse cruelty in Tipperary and beyond.

Action for Animal Welfare Ireland is behind the campaign which is aiming also to have horse wardens appointed in each county.

The group feel the €155,000 spent by Tipperary County Council on horse welfare in the Premier in the last year could be better spent.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier activist Sue Walker said the Gardaí were recently called to help a horse which had fallen into the river in Clonmel.