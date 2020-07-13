Local dog thefts possibly due to change in UK laws

An animal welfare campaigner in Tipperary believes the majority of dogs being stolen finish up in the UK.

Gina Hetherington from PAWS in Mullinahone says a change in laws in Britain has led to the current situation.

Speaking on Tipp Today she urged people to be vigilant regarding their pets following a spate of thefts in Tipperary and across the country.

“There’s a great market at the moment for pups in the UK.”

“How they’re getting them over there as far as I know is through the North because they don’t need a pet passport.

“People are not breeding because of this new Lucy’s Law in England so there’s a great demand for pups and cute dogs because there are strict guidelines now in England on breeding unlike here.”