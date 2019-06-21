Lack of micro-chipping hindering animal cruelty investigations

The fact that a large amount of the horse population in Tipperary is not micro chipped is hindering investigations into animal cruelty.

Local TD Jackie Cahill – who is Vice Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture – raised the issue at a recent meeting on the welfare of horses and dogs.

The meeting included officials from the Department of Agriculture and representatives from County Councils across the country.

Deputy Cahill says not being able to trace owners of horses is blocking efforts to tackle animal cruelty.