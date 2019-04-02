Horses shot dead in West Tipp

A Garda investigation is continuing following the discovery of two dead horses in West Tipperary.

A third horse was also found seriously injured in the field near Cappawhite on Friday last.

Gardaí who were called to the scene discovered two horses had been shot dead. One of them was reportedly in foal.

A third horse was seriously hurt in the incident – and is currently being treated for its injuries.

Gardaí are investigating, and have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact them in Tipperary town on 062 80670.