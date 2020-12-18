Average of six horses per month seized in Tipperary

Nearly 60 horses have been seized by Tipperary County Council in the first nine months of this year.

That’s a figure which is only surpassed by Dublin and Limerick.

Under the Control of Horses Act, local authorities can seize horses in a number of circumstances.

These powers can be used in respect of stray horses, including if they’re put on land without the owner’s permission.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says 631 had been seized this year by the end of September.

117 were recovered by the four local authorities in County Dublin and 101 in Limerick.

Other counties with large numbers include Tipperary with 59 which is one more than Kilkenny.

44 were seized in Laois, 42 in Cork and 41 in Galway.

In all of last year, 1,050 horses were seized across the country.