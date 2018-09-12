Appeal for information on killing of bird of prey near Clonmel

Investigations are underway into the killing of a protected bird on the Tipperary – Waterford border.

The long-eared owl was found shot dead earlier this month near Kilmanahan outside Clonmel.

It’s been described as a senseless act by animal welfare groups in the county.

Sean Breen is the South Tipperary Conservation Ranger with the National Parks & Wildlife Service.

The long-eared owl is the most common owl in Ireland.

However Sean Breen says it poses no danger to livestock or game birds

Any information in relation to the shooting of the long-eared owl near Kilmanahan can be given to the National Parks & Wildlife Service on 01 888 2000 or to any Garda station.