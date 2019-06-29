Anger over Thurles vandalism

Locals in Thurles have expressed their shock and horror at the decapitation of a statue of the former Archbishop of Cashel and Emly.

The 19th century sculpture of Dr Patrick Leahy has been on the grounds of Thurles Cathedral for over 100 years.

Some time between Wednesday night and 10.30 on Thursday morning the head was removed in what Gardai have described as a wanton act of vandalism.

These people outside the cathedral this morning were numb over it.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for information on the incident and local Clr Jim Ryan is urging anyone with knowledge of the theft to contact the station.

Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, said he was “moved by the reaction of the people of the town of Thurles, and throughout the diocese”. He added that “Archbishop Leahy was an able scholar whose address at the First Vatican Council was widely acclaimed. The statue was unveiled in his honour in 1911 as a tribute to his work on the cathedral and for the Church in Ireland.”