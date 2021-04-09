Anger at rubbish left behind following Nenagh drinking party

Concerns have been raised about drinking parties in the Nenagh area.

It follows reports that up to 40 people gathered recently and left a large amount of litter at the site.

Locals spent a number of hours cleaning up the mess left behind.

Local Councillor Seamie Morris says this is not acceptable.

“The one in particular that you’re talking about is actually just down the road from where I live. It’s a well known weir where a lot of people sit in small numbers mostly and have picnics and that.”

“I think the party just got out of hand last weekend. For the most part people don’t mind people using it down there but they left an awful lot of rubbish behind them. What I’d be appealing to them to do is to clean up after them just to have respect for the place that they’re using.”