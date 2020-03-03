Almost €100k announced for service upgrade at two Tipp libraries

Almost €100,000 has been allocated towards the upgrade of services at two Tipperary libraries.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has granted funding of €46,840 to Roscrea Library and €47,590 for Carrick on Suir Library for the roll-out of My Open Library Services and Magic Tables Innovative Technology.

This will allow for self-service access to the libraries from 8am to 10pm, every day of the year.

Roscrea-based independent councillor Shane Lee says it’s a massive boost to the town. “This is absolutely brilliant news for the town. I made a statement on social media in relation to it and it got a huge response.”

He also thanked Tipperary County Council for their assistance in securing the funding.