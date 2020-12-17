Almost €1 million in LEADER funding allocated to Tipperary

The announcement brings clarity ahead of the expiry of the current programme at the end of this year, with the Government rolling out funding under a transitional LEADER programme for 2021.

It’ll see €918,000 allocated to Tipperary, an announcement which has been welcomed by North Tipperary Development Company.

Its Chair, Jim Finn, outlines what it’ll mean for upcoming applications.

“It will be open to new applications from April 1st because the transition programme that the Minister has announced kicks in then.”

“From the 1st of January we will be able to do some ground work towards the preparation of applications coming in for the new programme.”