Tipp TD calls on farmers to end pickets at meat factories

Deputy Michael Lowry has called on protesting beef farmers to stand down and withdraw their pickets.

The Independent TD’s comments come as hundreds of workers at meat plants in Tipperary have been temporarily laid off or are on protective notice.

Unofficial pickets are in place despite the agreement which was reached during marathon talks over the weekend.

Michael Lowry is appealing to those farmers to allow measures hammered out to be implemented pointing out that they are not the only ones suffering in the current stand-off.