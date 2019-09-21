All pickets have been removed from meat processing plants in Tipperary

Farmers stood down their picket at the ABP plant in Cahir last evening following on from a similar decision by their colleagues in Nenagh some days ago.

Pickets outside Dawn Charleville, Dawn Grannagh, Dawn Ballyhaunis and Kepak Watergrasshill also ended overnight.

However Meat Industry Ireland has indicated that slaughtering won’t resume until all pickets have been lifted across the country.

Alison de Vere Hunt is spokesperson for the farmers protesting in Cahir.

She says unless the task force produces results they can’t rule out resuming pickets.