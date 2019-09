A protest is continuing outside the ABP factory in Cahir this morning.

This is despite reports that the Beef Plan Movement had secured the suspension of the blockade at the processing plant.

A single farmer was at the gates at Kilcommon this morning where a meeting is understood to be taking place later today.

Hundreds of workers have been temporarily laid off at the ABP plants in Cahir and Nenagh as a result of the unofficial action while many others are on protective notice.