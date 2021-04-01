McGrath critical of An Taisce objections to south east cheese plant

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath is accusing An Taisce of “acting the maggot” in its objections to Glanbia’s proposed new cheese plant in the south-east.

The independent deputy is among many to criticise An Taisce after it was granted a Judicial Review over Glanbia’s €140 million plans for Belview in south Kilkenny.

The organisation is said to oppose the plans on the grounds that an increase in dairy production is unsustainable environmentally.

Delays with the project are understood to have put a strain on the cost of dairy production in the region.

Deputy McGrath was among multiple TDs to raise the issue with the Taoiseach in the Dáil.

Mattie McGrath asked “can we not do something in this country to stop this frivolous behaviour from An Taisce and look at what the system for farmers has been? It’s best practice they’re using here and this is just idealistic people in An Taisce acting the maggot really.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “there are significant issues as we in terms of as we prepare the National Development Plan for example. We’ve reviewed this and the range of projects be they infrastructural or production that are held up now has to be a cause for concern.”