ICMSA leader says new Agriculture Minister needs to hit the ground running

The Tipperary president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association says it was no surprise to see Charlie McConalogue appointed as Agriculture Minister.

Minister McConalogue becomes the third person to take up that position since the start of June.

The ICMSA’s Pat McCormack says it’s important now that he gets to work as quickly as possible on issues like Brexit, CAP and Climate Change too.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, he says he was expecting the Donegal TD to get that role.

“I’m not overly surprised – there was people tipped and I know there was an online survey where Tipperary man Jackie Cahill headed the poll – but I’m not surprised that Charlie McConalogue is getting his chance at it. He was spokesman for agriculture when they were in opposition.”

“I suppose the thing for him now is to play catch up with the rest of his ministerial colleagues and try and deliver because there is a huge challenge out there and I suppose that challenge became that bit more challenging with the loss of Commissioner Hogan.”