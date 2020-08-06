Derrynaflan site for sale

A 184 acre farm, which includes the site of the famous Derrynaflan Chalice discovery, is to go under the hammer next month.

Auctioneer John Fitzgerald is overseeing the sale of the three lots at Lurgoe, Killenaule, including the 44-acre Derrynaflan Island which is home to an ancient monastic settlement dating back to the 6th century.

It was on this island where Clonmel’s Michael Webb and his son Mike discovered the Derrynaflan Chalice in February 1980.

The site has a guide price of €935,000 and will go on sale at the Horse and Jockey Hotel on September 10th.