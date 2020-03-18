Cullinan urges farming community to follow HSE guidelines

IFA president Tim Cullinan says farmers and everybody involved in the sector needs to fully observe all HSE protocols.

The Toomevara native is appealing to farmers to do all they can to minimise risk, so that processors, co-op stores and marts can keep operating to produce supplies.

Tim Cullinan welcomes the fact the EU’s move to shut down border for 30 days did not include movement of goods.

He pointed out that farmers feed over 4 million people in Ireland but also produce enough to feed another 25 to 30 million across Europe.