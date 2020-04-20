Cullinan critical of “land grab” proposals

The Tipperary based President of the IFA says that proposals to take private property from citizens and pay less than the market value will be strongly resisted by the Association, farm families and property owners.

The move is included in the Fianna Fáil – Fine Gael document on the formation of a new Government.

Toomevara’s Tim Cullinan says the IFA is completely opposed to any such land grab by the State whether it’s through legislation or referenda to change constitutional property rights.

He wrote to party leaders on March 11th before the talks, putting them on notice that such an approach was unfair and would be fought every step of the way by his association.