Cahill critical of delay in opening Banagher meat plant

A Tipperary TD is hitting out at what he says is the unacceptable delay in opening a new beef processing plant just over the county’s border.

The new facility was to be built in Banagher, Co Offaly however the €40 million investment has been delayed due to a rejection from the Immigrant Investor Programme.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill says it would be a much-needed investment and jobs boost for North Tipperary as well as Offaly.

He’s told Tipp FM News it has to go ahead.

“It’s just unacceptable and I have raised this at the Parliamentary Party and I have raised it with the Minister for Agriculture and I’m going to continue to raise it at every possible forum.”

“Increased competition is what the beef trade needs. We’ve had an awful lot of focus on getting access into China and here we have people from that country opening up a factory here in this country with the main focus on selling meat into China.”

“It defies comprehension that there should be any obstacle put in their way.”